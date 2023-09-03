Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 2,165 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.77. 1,719,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,902. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.94 and a 1-year high of $177.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.19.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

