Penn Capital Management Company LLC Takes $412,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Cummins by 305.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $37,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded up $6.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,604. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.40 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.70 and a 200 day moving average of $235.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

