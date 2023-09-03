PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.
PepsiCo Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,801,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,931. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.21 and a 200 day moving average of $184.58. The company has a market cap of $241.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.