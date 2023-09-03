Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,312,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,711,614 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $951,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 324.1% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 33,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $404,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $7,827,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,083,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 34,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.78. 17,522,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,140,084. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

