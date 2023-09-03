Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Sold by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Playa Hotels & Resorts makes up 0.6% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $184,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,634,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,312,124.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $184,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,634,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,312,124.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $2,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,742,519 shares in the company, valued at $108,504,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,900 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of PLYA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. 641,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $9.77.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $248.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Playa Hotels & Resorts
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.