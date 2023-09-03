Populous Hits One Day Trading Volume of $127,580.38 (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Populous has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a market cap of $851,169.84 and $127,580.38 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Populous Token Profile

Populous launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

