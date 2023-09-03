Prometeus (PROM) Achieves Market Cap of $109.71 Million

Prometeus (PROM) traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for about $5.70 or 0.00021919 BTC on major exchanges. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $109.71 million and approximately $33.04 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

