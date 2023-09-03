Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,985 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Prudential Financial worth $19,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $96.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,501. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.33. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.45.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

