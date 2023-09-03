Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 325 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $92.06 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.48. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

