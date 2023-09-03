Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Stake Trimmed by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,418 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Qiagen by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 107,740 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Qiagen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Qiagen by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 36,018 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Qiagen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 436,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of QGEN stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,061. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Qiagen has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.37.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.21 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

