Qtum Reaches Market Capitalization of $218.82 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Qtum has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00008082 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $218.82 million and $19.51 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,628.28 or 0.06300186 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00038124 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00017031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00026194 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00012489 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

