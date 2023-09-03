Qtum Trading Down 2% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.11 or 0.00008140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $221.13 million and approximately $19.90 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,633.72 or 0.06300062 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00038258 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00017147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00026450 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012534 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

