QUASA (QUA) Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. QUASA has a market capitalization of $137,244.43 and $2,299.19 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00020933 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00017166 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014975 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,004.14 or 1.00046734 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00118797 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,378.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

