Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Buys New Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 291,745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $65,777,000. Visa accounts for 3.9% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,683,673,000 after buying an additional 640,839 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Bank of America increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Visa Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $248.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,112,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,435. The company has a market capitalization of $461.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.63. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

