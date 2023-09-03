Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Buys New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 339,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,264,000. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 22,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $374,647.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,477 shares of company stock worth $7,786,206 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.80. 16,671,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,473,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $138.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

