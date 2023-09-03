Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Buys Shares of 75,934 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $50,809,000. BlackRock accounts for about 3.0% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. owned about 0.05% of BlackRock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $706.19. 454,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $704.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $681.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

