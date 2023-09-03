Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Invests $5.05 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,258 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.38 on Friday, hitting $394.24. The stock had a trading volume of 769,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,346. The business’s fifty day moving average is $397.41 and its 200 day moving average is $370.09. The company has a market cap of $125.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

