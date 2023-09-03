Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Invests $6.39 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $9.86 on Friday, reaching $3,114.89. The stock had a trading volume of 197,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,951.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,719.10. The stock has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $19.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total transaction of $90,791.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 614 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,203.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total value of $90,791.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,203.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,250 shares of company stock worth $12,420,199. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,111.80.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

