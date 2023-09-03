Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Makes New $14.29 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,709 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,285,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.8% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,130,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,590,000. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.77.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $13.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.01. 132,541,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,809,469. The company has a market cap of $777.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $313.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,907,222. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

