Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Makes New $3.50 Million Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.87. 8,296,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,140,189. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

