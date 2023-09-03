Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,926,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 828,161 shares of company stock worth $20,988,181,235 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $2.91 on Friday, hitting $557.11. 2,030,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,052. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $528.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $559.21.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.