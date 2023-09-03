Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 110,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,153,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,067 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $108,968,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,909,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,992,000 after purchasing an additional 824,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:IFF traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $70.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,713. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.38. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $118.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -37.94%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

