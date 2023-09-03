Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Purchases Shares of 533,683 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 533,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,353,000. Procter & Gamble makes up about 4.7% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,559,000 after buying an additional 323,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,776,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,242,000 after purchasing an additional 547,738 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,752,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $1,775,885.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,107.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $1,775,885.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,126,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275,716. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $364.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

