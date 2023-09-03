Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Takes $3.01 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 2.2 %

Comcast stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.73. 18,866,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,589,041. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $188.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.