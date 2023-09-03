Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 345,077 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,933,000. Starbucks makes up 2.1% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.00. 4,747,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,260,735. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

