Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at Raymond James

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.10 to C$0.70 in a research report on Wednesday.
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.
