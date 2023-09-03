Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at Raymond James

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISFFree Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.10 to C$0.70 in a research report on Wednesday.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS QUISF opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

