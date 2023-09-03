R.E.A. (LON:RE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.80

Shares of R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.80 ($1.09) and traded as low as GBX 51.36 ($0.65). R.E.A. shares last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.66), with a volume of 38,992 shares changing hands.

R.E.A. Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £23.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 61.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 86.10.

About R.E.A.

R.E.A. Holdings plc engages in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. It operates through two segments, the Cultivation of Oil Palms, and Stone and Coal Interests. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil in its agricultural land allocations comprising approximately 64,522 hectares.

