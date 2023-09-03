Raymond James Begins Coverage on Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Plumas Bancorp Price Performance

PLBC opened at $34.86 on Thursday. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 36.42%.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 6,094.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

