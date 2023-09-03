Red Tortoise LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Red Tortoise LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,576,000 after buying an additional 4,112,351 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,931,577,000 after buying an additional 787,088 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,478,000 after buying an additional 3,909,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,385,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,046,657. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

