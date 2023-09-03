Red Tortoise LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF comprises about 1.3% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Red Tortoise LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.12. 22,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,089. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

