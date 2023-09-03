Red Tortoise LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Red Tortoise LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $45.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,335,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,891,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $45.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

