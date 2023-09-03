Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,809,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,828.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of REGN stock traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $831.63. 253,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,942. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.22 and a fifty-two week high of $847.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $762.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $769.37.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,416,957.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,176 over the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

