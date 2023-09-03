Relay Token (RELAY) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.17 Billion

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $1.49 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Relay Token

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

