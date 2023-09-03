Research Analysts’ New Coverage for September 3rd (AAU, AEZS, AMS, ARGO, AWX, BLPH, CALA, CANF, CCF, CCLP)

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2023

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, September 3rd:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

