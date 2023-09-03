Reviewing Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) & BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF)

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) and BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Opera and BBTV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Opera alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera 16.35% 6.89% 6.31% BBTV N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of Opera shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.4% of Opera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera 0 0 3 0 3.00 BBTV 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Opera and BBTV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Opera presently has a consensus price target of $13.80, suggesting a potential downside of 6.19%. Given Opera’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Opera is more favorable than BBTV.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Opera and BBTV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera $331.04 million 3.99 $15.03 million $0.62 23.73 BBTV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Opera has higher revenue and earnings than BBTV.

Summary

Opera beats BBTV on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opera

(Get Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service. It also provides Opera Crypto Browser for PCs and mobile; browser-based cashback rewards; owns GameMaker Studio, a 2D gaming development platform; and GXC, a gaming portal. In addition, the company operates Opera Ads, an online advertising platform. It operates in Nigeria, Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, England, South Africa, Kenya, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Opera Limited is a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

About BBTV

(Get Free Report)

BBTV Holdings Inc., a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution encompass audience growth, engagement, and monetization solutions; creator solutions, including VISO catalyst, VISO prism, and VISO collab; content management services, such as end-to-end digital content and rights management, channel management, and content production; advertising solutions comprising end-to-end video advertising solutions that includes premium content, scale, vertical reach, compliant audience targeting, transparency, and brand safety. The company also offers interactive solutions, including creative development, revenue strategy, and marketing & promotion; and ecommerce solutions, such as product design, store development and management, and promotion and marketing. In addition, it provides Plus solutions, which include direct advertising sales, and content management, as well as develops and publishes mobile gaming apps. BBTV Holdings Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.