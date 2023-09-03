Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.75.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Roche has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $43.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Roche by 11.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

