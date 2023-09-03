Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Boosted by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 119.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 0.8% of Inceptionr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,647,156,000 after buying an additional 493,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after purchasing an additional 95,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,483,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,920,000 after purchasing an additional 121,894 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,912,000 after buying an additional 1,072,030 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,388,000 after buying an additional 38,573 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $499.54. 248,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,741. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $504.73. The firm has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $486.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,399 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

