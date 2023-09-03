Royal Bank of Canada Increases SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $46.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.10.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SM opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 41.36%. The business had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $249,759.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $1,189,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,404.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $249,759.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,164 shares of company stock worth $2,083,923 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,344,000 after acquiring an additional 224,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SM Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SM Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,279,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,356,000 after acquiring an additional 75,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,414,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,006,000 after acquiring an additional 450,887 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

