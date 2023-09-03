Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut Royal Bank of Canada from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $104.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average of $95.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $1.019 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 52.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,144,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

