SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $451.00

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 451 ($5.69) and traded as high as GBX 451 ($5.69). SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at GBX 451 ($5.69), with a volume of 965,833 shares.
SafeCharge International Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 451 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 451. The stock has a market capitalization of £689.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84.
About SafeCharge International Group
SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.
