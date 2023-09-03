Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $239.86.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $221.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.48. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.77 billion, a PE ratio of 582.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total transaction of $3,685,799.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,064,823.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total value of $3,685,799.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,064,823.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,270,289 shares of company stock worth $270,771,583. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

