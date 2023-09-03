Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $255.00 at Mizuho

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.86.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $221.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,270,289 shares of company stock worth $270,771,583 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.