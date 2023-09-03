Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $223.00 million-$225.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.38 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0-$0.02 EPS.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $30.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.81 and a beta of 1.39. Samsara has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $31.12.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.80.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 16,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $431,867.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 863,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,364,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 16,668 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $431,867.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 863,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,364,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $2,699,820.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 916,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,413,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,303,746 shares of company stock valued at $62,782,314. 66.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Samsara during the second quarter worth $44,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

