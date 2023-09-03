Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) to Underperform

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $145.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $169.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.24 and its 200 day moving average is $173.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $154.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

