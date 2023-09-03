Sanford C. Bernstein Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $471.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $424.00 to $471.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s previous close.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.39.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Stock Up 3.0 %

MDB traded up $11.58 on Friday, hitting $392.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,896,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $439.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,526,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.07, for a total value of $20,353,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,775,860.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,526,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,551 shares of company stock worth $31,143,942. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $7,433,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.