Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Position Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.14% of Sapiens International worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sapiens International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 27.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

Shares of SPNS opened at $30.39 on Friday. Sapiens International Co. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $30.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.79 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPNS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

