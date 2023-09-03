Schlumberger Limited (SLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on October 12th

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

Schlumberger has decreased its dividend by an average of 31.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Schlumberger has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

NYSE:SLB opened at $60.12 on Friday. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,832.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,413,473. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,613,860,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

