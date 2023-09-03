Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scholarship Coin has a total market cap of $8,608.30 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 17,569,175 coins. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00048997 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scholarship Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

