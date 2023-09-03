Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,635 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.92. 1,120,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,775. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.71 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.