Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 15.7% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,610,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,532. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

